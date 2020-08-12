PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PSMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that PSMT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSMT was $66.94, representing a -16.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.90 and a 62.67% increase over the 52 week low of $41.15.

PSMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). PSMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.57.

