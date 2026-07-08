PriceSmart, Inc. Reveals Increase In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $39.69 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $35.16 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $1.482 billion from $1.317 billion last year.

PriceSmart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39.69 Mln. vs. $35.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $1.482 Bln vs. $1.317 Bln last year.

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