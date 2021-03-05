PriceSmart Feb. Comparable Net Merchandise Sales Up 2.8% - Quick Facts

Markets
PriceSmart Feb. Comparable Net Merchandise Sales Up 2.8%

(RTTNews) - PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) reported that, for the month of February, net merchandise sales grew 1.3% to $258.7 million from $255.5 million, a year ago. For the five weeks ended February 28, 2021, comparable net merchandise sales for the 45 warehouse clubs open at least 13 1/2 full months rose 2.8%.

Fiscal year to date, which includes the six months ended February 28, 2021, net merchandise sales increased 5.2% to $1.74 billion from $1.65 billion for the six months ended February 29, 2020. For the twenty-six-week period ended February 28, 2021, comparable net merchandise sales rose 2.3%.

