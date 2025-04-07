PRICESMART Earnings Preview: Recent $PSMT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PRICESMART ($PSMT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,386,410,520 and earnings of $1.43 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PSMT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
PRICESMART Insider Trading Activity
PRICESMART insiders have traded $PSMT stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN D HILDEBRANDT (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,950 shares for an estimated $1,531,480.
- JEFFREY FISHER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 13,078 shares for an estimated $1,209,575.
- MICHAEL MCCLEARY (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $717,124.
- PAUL KOVALESKI (EVP-Chief Merch. Officer) sold 3,235 shares for an estimated $291,030
- DAVID R PRICE (EVP&Chief Transformational Ofc) sold 2,750 shares for an estimated $253,668
- FRANCISCO VELASCO (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,382 shares for an estimated $125,464.
- GORDON H. HANSON sold 1,107 shares for an estimated $96,552
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
PRICESMART Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of PRICESMART stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. removed 1,361,230 shares (-48.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $125,464,569
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 291,442 shares (+4690.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,862,209
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 281,640 shares (+70410.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,958,758
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 206,987 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,077,991
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 201,841 shares (+670.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,603,684
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 140,515 shares (+29.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,951,267
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 111,649 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,290,688
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.