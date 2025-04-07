PRICESMART Earnings Preview: Recent $PSMT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PRICESMART ($PSMT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,386,410,520 and earnings of $1.43 per share.

PRICESMART Insider Trading Activity

PRICESMART insiders have traded $PSMT stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN D HILDEBRANDT (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,950 shares for an estimated $1,531,480 .

. JEFFREY FISHER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 13,078 shares for an estimated $1,209,575 .

. MICHAEL MCCLEARY (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $717,124 .

. PAUL KOVALESKI (EVP-Chief Merch. Officer) sold 3,235 shares for an estimated $291,030

DAVID R PRICE (EVP&Chief Transformational Ofc) sold 2,750 shares for an estimated $253,668

FRANCISCO VELASCO (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,382 shares for an estimated $125,464 .

. GORDON H. HANSON sold 1,107 shares for an estimated $96,552

PRICESMART Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of PRICESMART stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

