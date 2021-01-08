PriceSmart December 2020 Net Merchandise Sales Rise 2.8% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT), an operator of U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, said Friday that its net merchandise sales for the month of December 2020 rose 2.8 percent to $372.6 million from $362.3 million in the same period last year.

However, foreign currency exchange fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by 3.1 percent, or $10.5 million, compared to the year-ago period.

There were 47 warehouse clubs in operation at the end of December 2020, compared to 45 warehouse clubs in operation at the end of December 2019.

For the four weeks ended December 27, 2020, comparable net merchandise sales for the 43 warehouse clubs open at least 13 1/2 full months decreased 1.7 percent when compared to the same period last year.

Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by 2.9 percent, or $9.2 million, compared to the same period last year.

Net merchandise sales grew 6.1 percent to $1.21 billion from $1.14 billion for the four months ended December 31, 2019. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by 3.4 percent, or $38.0 million versus the same period in the prior year.

