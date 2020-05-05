PriceSmart Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PSMT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.78, changing hands as high as $64.04 per share. PriceSmart Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSMT's low point in its 52 week range is $41.15 per share, with $79.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.80.

