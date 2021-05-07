Markets
PriceSmart April Comparable Net Merchandise Sales Up 25.3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) reported that net merchandise sales in April increased 22.0% to $263.4 million from $216.0 million, a year ago. For the four weeks ended April 25, 2021, comparable net merchandise sales for the 45 warehouse clubs rose 25.3% from last year with negative 1.7% FX impact.

For the 34-week period ended April 25, 2021, comparable net merchandise sales increased 3.3%.

The 12-month renewal rate was 86.1% for the period ended April 30, 2021, an increase from the 81.5% and 80.5% 12-month renewal rate for the periods ended February 28, 2021 and August 31, 2020, respectively.

