Prices of some Tesla models cut in South Korea -official

SEOUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The prices of some Tesla Inc TSLA.O models in South Korea were cut on Friday, a local Tesla sales official said on Friday.

The price cuts differed from model to model but ranged from about 3.5 million won to 12.6 million won.

($1 = 1,228.2500 won)

