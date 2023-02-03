US Markets
Prices of some Tesla models cut in South Korea -official

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

February 03, 2023 — 01:12 am EST

Written by Heekyong Yang for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The prices of some Tesla Inc TSLA.O models in South Korea were cut on Friday, a local Tesla sales official said on Friday.

The price cuts differed from model to model but ranged from about 3.5 million won to 12.6 million won.

($1 = 1,228.2500 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

