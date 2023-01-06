US Markets
Prices of some Tesla models cut in South Korea -official

January 06, 2023 — 03:26 am EST

Written by Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The prices of some Tesla TSLA.O models in South Korea were cut on Friday, a local Tesla sales official said on Friday.

The price of the electric car manufacturer's basic Model 3 rear-wheel drive vehicle was listed as 64.34 million won ($50,637.10) on the company's website on Friday. Its Model Y Long Range sports utility vehicle was 84.999 million won.

The price cuts differed from model to model but ranged from about 6 million won to 10 million won ($4,725 to $7,875), the official said.

($1 = 1,270.6100 won)

