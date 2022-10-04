World Markets

Prices of petrol and diesel fall in Sudan - ministry statement

Contributor
Khalid Abdelaziz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH

Petrol prices in Sudan fell on Tuesday from 700 Sudanese pounds to 522 pounds ($0.9235) per litre, the country's energy ministry said in a statement following its monthly pricing review.

DUBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Petrol prices in Sudan fell on Tuesday from 700 Sudanese pounds to 522 pounds ($0.9235) per litre, the country's energy ministry said in a statement following its monthly pricing review.

Diesel prices also decreased slightly from 687 Sudanese pounds to 672 pounds per litre.

($1 = 565.2502 Sudanese pounds)

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular