Prices for Russian gas to Moldova will fall in Dec, says Moldovagaz

CHISINAU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The price of Russian gas for Moldova under a recently signed contract is likely to decrease to about $430 per 1,000 cubic metres in December from $450 in November, the head of energy company Moldovagaz, Vadim Ceban, said on Wednesday.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM and the Moldovan government this month signed a new five-year contract for Russian gas supplies, with the former Soviet republic to receive about 3 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year.

The previous contract expired in September and Russia had threatened to cut off supplies, citing future prices and unpaid bills, in what the European Union and allies of Moldova's pro-Western government have called political blackmail.

Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, paid about $250 per 1,000 cubic metres.

The Kremlin denied the Russian company was using gas talks to try to extract political concessions.

The new gas contract - signed against the backdrop of European gas prices driven higher by a combination of supply shortages and increased demand - will save the Moldova $450 million over the next five years, Ceban said.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas Writing by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman)

