Prices Are Up A Whopping 8.5%. Here’s What’s More Expensive

Inflation continues to rip through the American economy. The March CPI inflation report shows that inflation is at its highest point in 41 years—and no one knows how high it’ll go, or when consumers might feel relief.

Prices in March increased 1.2% from the previous month according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, higher than the 0.8% increase in February. The price for goods and services has increased 8.5% from March 2021 to March 2022, accounting for the highest inflation rate since December 1981.

Common household purchases—everything from food and clothing to gas—continue to be significantly more expensive than a year ago.

What was once thought by the Federal Reserve to be “transitory” inflation is now sticking around much longer than expected—and it remains unclear when Americans will feel any relief.

Items That Are More Expensive Because of Inflation

These items have seen some of the largest increases over the past 12 months:

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs: 13.7% increase

Fruits and vegetables: 7% increase

Electricity: 11.1% increase

Furniture and bedding: 15.8% increase

Women’s dresses: 10.1% increase

Jewelry and watches: 2.7% increase

Rent of primary residences: 4.4% increase

Things like gasoline and airfare saw giant price increases over the last year, partly due to prices being deflated by lack of demand at the onset of the pandemic (used cars and trucks, for example, saw a 35.3% price increase from March 2021 to March 2022).

The increase in prices is nationwide, with little difference between regions. The CPI report reveals that the South saw a 9.1% increase in prices over the year, with the West trailing just behind it with an 8.7% increase.

When Will Inflation Go Down?

Reports in January suggested that inflation would start to subside by the end of the year, but now rising energy prices due to sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine are pushing prices even higher.

Inflation first became an issue in spring 2021 when the nation was emerging from strict Covid-19 protocols. A mixture of rebounding demand, supply chain issues and labor shortages started pushing prices up—but they’ve yet to stop rising.

Nearly two-thirds of adults (65%) believe the rate of inflation will continue to rise in the future, according to a recent Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker.

Inflation is putting increased pressure on President Joe Biden, who is currently polling low among the public. Biden has implemented plans to try and rein in soaring gas prices by announcing a historic release of oil from the strategic reserves, but it remains unclear just how much relief it will bring consumers.

The Federal Reserve is already working to lower inflation through monetary policy. The central bank raised the federal funds rate target range from 0.25% to 0.5% in March, the first Fed rate hike since the end of 2018. It’s now facing the challenge of raising interest rates high enough to combat inflation, but not trigger a recession. As many as seven to eight rate hikes are expected this year.

