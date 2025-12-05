Pricer AB (OM:PRIC B) Price Target Increased by 65.56% to 7.60

The average one-year price target for Pricer AB (OM:PRIC B) has been revised to 7,60 kr / share. This is an increase of 65.56% from the prior estimate of 4,59 kr dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7,52 kr to a high of 7,82 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.60% from the latest reported closing price of 3,88 kr / share.

Pricer AB Maintains 25.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 25.74%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 7.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pricer AB. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRIC B is 0.00%, an increase of 18.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.73% to 1,902K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 775K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 520K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares , representing a decrease of 17.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIC B by 38.95% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 164K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares , representing a decrease of 29.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIC B by 52.04% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 90K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 62K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

