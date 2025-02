(RTTNews) - Priceline, a subsidiary of Booking Holdings Inc.(BKNG) Tuesday announced the appointment of Sejal Amin as chief technology officer.

Sejal has over 25 years of experience in global teams and driving digital transformations.

Sejal had been serving as CTO at Shutterstock.

In the pre-market trading, Booking is 0.02% less at $4912.50 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.