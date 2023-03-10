Price T Rowe Associates Now Owns 10.10% of Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Fintel reports that Price T Rowe Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.42MM shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK). This represents 10.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2023 they reported 12.94MM shares and 8.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.21% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.38% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stanley Black & Decker is $97.66. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.38% from its latest reported closing price of $82.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stanley Black & Decker is $16,313MM, a decrease of 3.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stanley Black & Decker. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 3.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWK is 0.19%, a decrease of 3.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.34% to 162,802K shares. The put/call ratio of SWK is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,637K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,405K shares, representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 4,111K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 4,100K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,027K shares, representing an increase of 50.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 73.24% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,837K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,704K shares, representing a decrease of 22.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 25.05% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,559K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,408K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Stanley Black & Decker Declares $0.80 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 will receive the payment on March 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the current share price of $82.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.10%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 4.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Stanley Black & Decker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14.5 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include BLACK+DECKER, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, IRWIN, LENOX, Porter Cable and STANLEY. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.