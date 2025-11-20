The Off-Price Retail King? Why TJX Looks Ready to Break Out

The macroeconomic and retail conditions are ideal for The TJX Companies' (NYSE: TJX) business, as reflected in its results and stock price.

The macroeconomic headwinds that have shifted consumer habits and profoundly affected results for major retailers have created a favorable buying environment for off-price retailers like The TJX Companies, enabling it to offer attractive values to still-resilient consumers.

The takeaway is that industry-leading growth in Q3 is compounded by outperformance and improved Q4 guidance, which is likely to be cautious. The uptrend in TJX shares is expected to continue.

TJX Companies Outperforms and Raises Guidance for the Year

The TJX Companies had a fantastic quarter, reporting revenue of $15.12 billion, up 7.0% year-over-year (YOY) and 175 basis points better than consensus. Strength was driven by a 5% systemwide comp, strength across all divisions, and a 1.1% increase in store count.

TJX Canada grew the fastest, up by 8% YOY, followed by a 6% increase in the core Marmaxx divisions, a 5% increase in Home Goods, and a 3% gain internationally. All segments posted stronger net growth, contributing to margin strength as well.

Margin news is also fantastic. The selling environment and revenue leverage led to a 100 basis point improvement in gross margin, compounded by operating improvements, resulting in leveraged earnings gains. The GAAP EPS increased by 12% including the impact of share repurchases, which reduced the count by an average of 1.3% for the quarter.

TJX Companies provided guidance for Q4 that was somewhat lower than expected. Nonetheless, the shortfall is minor compared to MarketBeat’s consensus and does not diminish the strong performance seen in the first year-to-date period.

The net result is that full-year guidance was increased, now expecting comp store growth of 4% and earnings of $4.63 at the low end, more than a nickel above the consensus estimates. Based on the trends, it is likely that the guidance will be cautious, and outperformance will be posted in January when Q4 results are released.

Capital Returns Drive TJX Companies Stock Price Higher

Capital returns are among the drivers of the TJX stock price. The company pays dividends and buys back shares, reducing its share count aggressively each year. The dividend is average, compared to the S&P 500, but it is safe, and the distribution is growing.

The payout ratio is low, below 40%, so annual increases are likely to continue for this Dividend Aristocrat. As it stands, not counting the COVID-19 pause, the company has increased its distribution annually for nearly 30 years and can sustain a double-digit compound annual growth rate for the foreseeable future.

TJX Companies' balance sheet provides no red flags for investors, only incentives for ownership. The Q3 highlights include increased current and total assets, driven by cash and inventory increases, offset by smaller gains in liabilities and a reduction in debt. The net result is a nearly 15% increase in shareholder equity, accompanied by persistently low leverage. The company is net cash, with long-term debt running at approximately 0.2x equity.

Analysts Trends Drive TJX Stock to New Highs

The analysts' trends are robust and in alignment with the fundamental and technical outlook. They include increased coverage, firming sentiment, a Buy rating from 25 analysts, and an upward trend in the price target.

The consensus assumes the stock is fairly valued following the Q3 release, but the trend points to the high end of the range, near $170, and another 17% upside from mid-November levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.