Price Reaction and NDX Straddle Data for FOMC and Non-Farm Payrolls

In addition to two big Nasdaq-100 (NDX) components reporting this week (AAPL and QCOM), the market will digest new data points on Wednesday afternoon with the FOMC announcement and Friday morning with the October Non-Farm Payroll report. Each of these events will influence financial market performance through the end of 2023 and into 2024.

FOMC Announcement

Now that daily NDX expirations are available, we can analyze the market outlook for the magnitude of the expected move in reaction to each of these announcements. First, we will take a look at the last twelve FOMC announcements with the chart below that shows the one day price move for NDX.

Note the magnitude of the price changes for NDX on FOMC day were much higher in 2022 than the figures in 2023. Uncertainty about the next rate move diminished in 2023. Also, it appears the Fed is done with raising rates as the derivative market predicts the next move will be a cut sometime this summer, likely at the July meeting. Of course, like any market, that can change as we digest new data.

The second chart below shows the at-the-money (ATM) straddle pricing for NDX options that expire on each FOMC day.

The dark blue line represents the 1-day straddle price on the close the day before FOMC and the light blue line represents the straddle value based on the close. As the price changes on FOMC day moved lower, so did the straddle pricing. However, at the September 20 meeting, the straddle pricing was the lowest in a couple of years and the move was the first 1% plus move since March. Those combined factors resulted in a loss for a straddle seller, but also this recent outlier move may push premiums to higher levels.

Non-Farm Payrolls

Friday brings the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) figure. Since we have years of weekly Friday NDX expirations there is more history to work with when analyzing NDX and NDX straddle data for the monthly jobs report. This first chart shows the NDX price changes on NFP announcements going back to January 2020.

Note the long-term average price change on NFP announcement dates is +/-1.19%. The average change in 2023 on NFP day is +/-1.39% so the 2023 average may be a better number to work with. The 1-day ATM Straddle price as a percentage of NDX shows up in the chart below.

The long term average straddle premium is 1.28%, but in 2023 that figure is 1.41% in 2023. Like the price changes, the straddle premium has also been elevated in 2023. Last month the straddle price in a 1.13% move and the actual price change was a gain of 1.70% resulting in the first loss for NDX straddle sellers since May 2023. The straddle pricing the day before and at the close on the NFP days appears below.

The red bars represent the percent move that exceeded the ATM straddle and the green bars represent days where the straddle premium was higher than the subsequent move. Note there have not been consecutive losses for straddle sellers since November and December 2021. Come Friday, we will see if this is the first repeat since late 2021.

