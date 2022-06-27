Price cap for Russian energy imports would need broad support - German economy minister

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - A price cap on Russian energy imports pushed for by the United States would only be effective with sufficient support internationally, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in Luxembourg on Monday ahead of a meeting of EU energy ministers.

"This is a good idea if enough countries take part," Habeck said.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Miranda Murray)

