Price cap for Russian energy imports would need broad support - German economy minister

Contributors
Rachel More Reuters
Miranda Murray Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NTB

A price cap on Russian energy imports pushed for by the United States would only be effective with sufficient support internationally, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in Luxembourg on Monday ahead of a meeting of EU energy ministers.

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - A price cap on Russian energy imports pushed for by the United States would only be effective with sufficient support internationally, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in Luxembourg on Monday ahead of a meeting of EU energy ministers.

"This is a good idea if enough countries take part," Habeck said.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters