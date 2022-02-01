PRI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $154.93, changing hands as high as $155.62 per share. Primerica Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRI's low point in its 52 week range is $139.78 per share, with $179.505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $154.68.

