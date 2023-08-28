PRHSX - T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund Discloses $108.37K Position in Roche Holding (SIX:ROG)

Fintel reports that PRHSX - T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 354.78K shares of Roche Holding AG (SIX:ROG) valued at $108.37K.

In their previous filing dated May 26, 2023 they reported 354.39K shares, an increase of 0.11%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.95% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roche Holding is 318.70. The forecasts range from a low of 252.50 to a high of $404.25. The average price target represents an increase of 22.95% from its latest reported closing price of 259.20.

The projected annual revenue for Roche Holding is 62,001MM, a decrease of 1.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 810 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roche Holding. This is a decrease of 72 owner(s) or 8.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROG is 1.30%, a decrease of 2.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.57% to 96,946K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,189K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,159K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 0.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,325K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,288K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 15.16% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,771K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,743K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 1.28% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 3,372K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,311K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 12.88% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,217K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,211K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Roche Holding Maintains 3.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.67%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

