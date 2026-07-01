PRGS Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Demand & Raised Outlook

Progress Software Corporation PRGS used its second-quarter call to press a consistent message: its mix of data, workflow and infrastructure products becomes more relevant as enterprises move AI projects into production. Management framed that shift as a source of resilience rather than disruption.

The setup mattered because Progress also raised its full-year outlook after another quarter of top-line outperformance, while analysts use the Q&A to test how much of the upside is timing-driven and how much reflects a firmer demand backdrop.

Progress Ties AI to Core Platforms

Chief executive officer Yogesh Gupta said the company’s data platform, workflow automation and infrastructure management products sit in the foundational layers enterprises need to make AI useful, governed and cost-effective. He emphasized that context and control are becoming more important as customers seek reliable outcomes from AI deployments.

Gupta pointed to especially strong performance in data platform products, saying customers are increasingly using business data to provide context for AI. He also highlighted demand across infrastructure management and content-driven workflow automation as evidence that the portfolio is benefiting broadly, not through a single product cycle.

He added a fresh product proof point by citing the launch of Chef Enterprise Management for NVIDIA’s DGX Spark systems. Management presented that partnership as a way to extend Progress’s infrastructure management role into AI deployments at the edge and in secure enterprise environments.

PRGS Posts a Broad-Based Beat

Chief financial officer Anthony Folger said second-quarter results exceeded expectations across revenues, earnings and cash flow. Reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.62 and revenues of $253 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 and $242 million, respectively. The results reflected an EPS surprise of 8.72% and a revenue surprise of 4.87%, according to the provided Zacks data.

Progress Software Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Progress Software Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Progress Software Corporation Quote

Operationally, ARR reached $868 million, up 2% year over year in constant currency, while net retention rate improved to 100% from 99% in the prior quarter. Management said that the growth was broad-based across OpenEdge, LoadMaster, WhatsUp Gold, MOVEit, DevTools and ShareFile.

The quarter’s top-line strength was led by DataDirect, Chef, MarkLogic and LoadMaster. Folger also noted that operating income totaled $103 million on a non-GAAP basis, producing a 40% operating margin, as incremental margins remained strong despite higher variable costs tied to stronger revenues.

Progress Lifts Full-Year Targets

Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook after what it called an exceptionally strong first half. Progress now expects full-year revenues of $990 million to just over $1 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $6.09 to $6.21, up from the prior range of $5.91-$6.03.

Folger said the company also lifted adjusted free cash flow guidance to $271 million to $283 million and unlevered free cash flow guidance to $323 million to $334 million. For the third quarter, Progress forecasts revenues of $244 million to $250 million and non-GAAP EPS of $1.53 to $1.59.

The tone around guidance was upbeat but measured. Folger reminded investors that first-half revenues benefited in part from deal timing, and he said ARR remains the cleaner read on underlying top-line momentum, which management still described as running around the 2% level.

PRGS Improves Flexibility on the Balance Sheet

Cash generation was another focus. Adjusted free cash flow rose to $79.2 million in the quarter from $37.1 million a year earlier, while first-half adjusted free cash flow reached $178.1 million. Management tied that improvement to stronger collections and better operating performance.

Progress ended the quarter with $103 million in cash and $1.3 billion of total debt. Net leverage improved to 2.9x from 3.4x at the start of the fiscal year, and the company paid down another $50 million of debt in the quarter after addressing its 2026 convertible maturity in April.

Capital allocation remains centered on deleveraging first, with buybacks as a secondary lever when valuation is attractive. Folger said the company now expects roughly $220 million of net debt repayment and about $75 million of repurchases this year.

Progress Faces Timing Questions in Q&A

A Guggenheim analyst asked whether weaker-than-expected third-quarter revenue guidance signaled softer SaaS momentum. Folger rejected that view, arguing that some deals expected in the third quarter close in the second quarter instead, with more than half of the second-quarter beat tied to timing.

That same exchange also gave management a chance to address ShareFile normalization. Folger said that prior cleanup work had distorted SaaS trends, but the latest quarter looked cleaner and stronger, with less residual noise from post-acquisition adjustments.

An Oppenheimer analyst pressed Gupta on how much of the portfolio is aligned with AI use cases. Gupta said that the data-plus-content business accounts for more than two-thirds of total revenues and argued that growth there is being driven primarily by capacity and consumption rather than pricing.

PRGS Keeps M&A Discipline in View

M&A also resurfaced as a strategic theme. Gupta said that seller expectations are beginning to move closer to market reality, a change he described as visible across multiple conversations with potential targets.

He reiterated that Progress remains comfortable pursuing acquisitions on the scale of ShareFile, adding that future AI relevance remains a core screen in target selection. Gupta also indicated that management currently expects any deal to fit within existing revolver capacity.

Taken together, the call left a picture of a company leaning into AI adjacency while still emphasizing discipline. The message was less about a near-term acceleration story than about reinforcing durability, balance-sheet repair and selective expansion.

Zacks Signals Remain Mixed but Constructive

PRGS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), alongside a Value Score of A, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of A. In Zacks’ framework, the Rank is the first screen, while stronger Style Scores indicate more attractive value, growth, momentum or blended characteristics over the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

That combination points to a stock with favorable value and overall style characteristics, but with a more neutral earnings revision profile and weaker momentum signal at present. Zacks also notes that Rank can change as estimate revisions move after a quarterly report, so the current setup should be viewed as a snapshot rather than a fixed read on future performance.

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