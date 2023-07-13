PRGS or ANSS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Computer - Software sector might want to consider either Progress Software (PRGS) or Ansys (ANSS). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Progress Software has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Ansys has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This means that PRGS's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

PRGS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.73, while ANSS has a forward P/E of 39.16. We also note that PRGS has a PEG ratio of 6.86. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ANSS currently has a PEG ratio of 7.83.

Another notable valuation metric for PRGS is its P/B ratio of 5.94. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ANSS has a P/B of 6.10.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PRGS's Value grade of B and ANSS's Value grade of F.

PRGS stands above ANSS thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that PRGS is the superior value option right now.

