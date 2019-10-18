PRGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.00, changing hands as low as $39.02 per share. Progress Software Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRGS's low point in its 52 week range is $30.23 per share, with $47.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.36.

