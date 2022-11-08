PRGO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.48, changing hands as low as $32.10 per share. Perrigo Company plc shares are currently trading down about 15.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRGO's low point in its 52 week range is $31.32 per share, with $47.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.29.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.