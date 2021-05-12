PRGO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.74, changing hands as high as $46.08 per share. Perrigo Company plc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRGO's low point in its 52 week range is $38.20 per share, with $58.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.60. The PRGO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

