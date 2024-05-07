PRGO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.04, changing hands as low as $30.89 per share. Perrigo Company plc shares are currently trading off about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRGO's low point in its 52 week range is $25.77 per share, with $40.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.70.

