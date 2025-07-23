$PRG stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PRG stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,769,740 of trading volume.

$PRG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PRG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PRG stock page ):

$PRG insiders have traded $PRG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN A MICHAELS (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $435,450 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DOUGLAS C CURLING purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $298,800

BRIAN GARNER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $101,255

CAROLINE SIO-CHIN SHEU purchased 1,650 shares for an estimated $46,216

$PRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $PRG stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

$PRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Vincent Ciantic from BTIG set a target price of $24.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital set a target price of $40.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Bradley Thomas from Keybanc set a target price of $45.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Kyle Joseph from Jefferies set a target price of $29.0 on 02/26/2025

