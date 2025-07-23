$PRG stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PRG stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,769,740 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PRG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PRG stock page):
$PRG Insider Trading Activity
$PRG insiders have traded $PRG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN A MICHAELS (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $435,450 and 0 sales.
- DOUGLAS C CURLING purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $298,800
- BRIAN GARNER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $101,255
- CAROLINE SIO-CHIN SHEU purchased 1,650 shares for an estimated $46,216
$PRG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $PRG stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,197,934 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,865,044
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,061,536 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,236,857
- BREACH INLET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 411,459 shares (+140.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,944,809
- VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC added 311,917 shares (+84.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,296,992
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 259,630 shares (+62.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,906,158
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 252,422 shares (+98.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,714,425
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 216,884 shares (+23.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,769,114
$PRG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
$PRG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vincent Ciantic from BTIG set a target price of $24.0 on 07/14/2025
- Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital set a target price of $40.0 on 04/24/2025
- Bradley Thomas from Keybanc set a target price of $45.0 on 04/24/2025
- Kyle Joseph from Jefferies set a target price of $29.0 on 02/26/2025
