$PRG Earnings Results: $PRG Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PRG ($PRG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.80 per share, beating estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $623,320,000, beating estimates of $618,798,144 by $4,521,856.

$PRG Insider Trading Activity

$PRG insiders have traded $PRG stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS LINN DOMAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,886,949 .

. STEVEN A MICHAELS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 73,818 shares for an estimated $3,522,632 .

. BRIAN GARNER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,484 shares for an estimated $993,862 .

. GEORGE M SEWELL (Principal Acct Off, VP Fin Rep) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $171,080

MICHAEL TODD KING (Chief Legal and Compliance Off) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $70,455

$PRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $PRG stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

