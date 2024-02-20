PRG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.99, changing hands as high as $32.34 per share. PROG Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRG's low point in its 52 week range is $21.94 per share, with $44.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.10.

