PRFZ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (Symbol: PRFZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $183.99, changing hands as low as $183.19 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRFZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRFZ's low point in its 52 week range is $140.665 per share, with $202.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $184.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.