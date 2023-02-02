PRFT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.56, changing hands as high as $83.01 per share. Perficient Inc shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRFT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRFT's low point in its 52 week range is $59.785 per share, with $116.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.89.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.