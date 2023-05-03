PRFT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.57, changing hands as high as $74.62 per share. Perficient Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRFT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRFT's low point in its 52 week range is $59.785 per share, with $110.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.