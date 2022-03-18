PRFT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $109.81, changing hands as high as $110.79 per share. Perficient Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRFT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRFT's low point in its 52 week range is $57.01 per share, with $153.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.25.

