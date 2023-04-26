PRF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (Symbol: PRF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $155.63, changing hands as low as $154.98 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRF's low point in its 52 week range is $137.8102 per share, with $167.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $155.09.

