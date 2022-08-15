PRF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (Symbol: PRF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $164.04, changing hands as high as $164.07 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRF's low point in its 52 week range is $143.825 per share, with $176.7259 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $163.96.

