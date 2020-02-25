PRF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (Symbol: PRF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $119.73, changing hands as low as $119.69 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRF's low point in its 52 week range is $109.04 per share, with $129.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.67.

