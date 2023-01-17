PREWRITE-Australia's Ampol logs stronger quarterly Lytton Refinery margins

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Ampol Ltd ALD.AX said on Wednesday refining margin at its Lytton Refinery in Queensland improved 4.5% in the fourth quarter, boosted by strong demand for global refined fuel.

Ampol's Lytton Refinery margin for the three months ended Dec. 31 was $11.75 per barrel, higher than $11.24 per barrel a year ago and $15.46 per barrel logged in the prior quarter this year.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

