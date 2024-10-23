Preview: Zynex's Earnings

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Zynex will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

The announcement from Zynex is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 12.37% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Zynex's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.03 0.17 0.09 EPS Actual 0.04 0 0.04 0.10 Price Change % -12.0% 7.000000000000001% -9.0% 17.0%

Performance of Zynex Shares

Shares of Zynex were trading at $8.53 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Zynex

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Zynex.

The consensus rating for Zynex is Buy, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $13.75 implies a potential 61.2% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sight Sciences, Pulmonx and AngioDynamics, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Sight Sciences, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, implying a potential 17.23% upside. For Pulmonx, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $12.67, indicating a potential 48.53% upside. For AngioDynamics, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $13.33, indicating a potential 56.27% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Sight Sciences, Pulmonx and AngioDynamics, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Zynex Buy 10.97% $39.91M 3.69% Sight Sciences Buy -8.95% $18.34M -11.69% Pulmonx Buy 20.87% $15.31M -14.48% AngioDynamics Buy -14.22% $36.72M -6.36%

Key Takeaway:

Zynex ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. Zynex has the highest return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Zynex

Zynex Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of medical devices. It operates through one primary business segment, Electrotherapy and Pain Management Products. The business activities of the company are carried out through its subsidiaries. The company designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that treat chronic and acute pain, as well as activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company markets Zynex-manufactured products which include NexWave, NeuroMove, InWave E-Wave, and others.

Zynex's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Zynex's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.97%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zynex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.69%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zynex's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.28.

To track all earnings releases for Zynex visit their earnings calendar on our site.

