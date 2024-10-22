A Preview Of Whirlpool's Earnings

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Whirlpool to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.21.

Anticipation surrounds Whirlpool's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 2.86% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Whirlpool's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.39 1.68 3.56 4.25 EPS Actual 2.39 1.78 3.85 5.45 Price Change % 3.0% -10.0% -7.000000000000001% -16.0%

Whirlpool Share Price Analysis

Shares of Whirlpool were trading at $104.98 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Whirlpool

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Whirlpool.

The consensus rating for Whirlpool is Underperform, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $82.0, there's a potential 21.89% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Worthington Enterprises, Helen Of Troy and Traeger, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Worthington Enterprises, with an average 1-year price target of $46.0, implying a potential 56.18% downside. Helen Of Troy is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $82.33, indicating a potential 21.58% downside. Traeger is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $3.38, indicating a potential 96.78% downside. Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Worthington Enterprises, Helen Of Troy and Traeger, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Whirlpool Underperform -16.76% $626M 8.04% Worthington Enterprises Neutral -17.51% $62.49M 2.71% Helen Of Troy Buy -3.53% $216.07M 1.09% Traeger Neutral -1.77% $72.33M -0.87%

Key Takeaway:

Whirlpool is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Whirlpool Better

Whirlpool Corp is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances and related products. Its reportable segments consist of five operating segments, which consist of Domestic Appliances (MDA) North America; MDA Europe, MDA Latin America; MDA Asia; and Small Domestic Appliances (SDA). Product categories include refrigeration, laundry, cooking, and dishwashing. The company has also a portfolio of small domestic appliances, including the KitchenAid stand mixer. The company's international brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, and Brastemp among others.

Financial Milestones: Whirlpool's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Whirlpool faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -16.76% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Whirlpool's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.04%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Whirlpool's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, Whirlpool faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

