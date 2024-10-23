Preview: Wabash National's Earnings

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Wabash National will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

Wabash National bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 0.49% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Wabash National's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.45 0.91 1.02 EPS Actual 0.64 0.39 1.07 1.16 Price Change % 0.0% -2.0% 5.0% 2.0%

Tracking Wabash National's Stock Performance

Shares of Wabash National were trading at $17.45 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Wabash National

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Wabash National.

Analysts have provided Wabash National with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $18.0, suggesting a potential 3.15% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Miller Industries, Shyft Group and Manitowoc Co, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Miller Industries received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $82.0, implying a potential 369.91% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Shyft Group, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, indicating a potential 3.15% upside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Manitowoc Co, with an average 1-year price target of $10.77, suggesting a potential 38.28% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Miller Industries, Shyft Group and Manitowoc Co, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Wabash National Neutral -19.81% $89.66M 5.28% Miller Industries Buy 23.71% $51.08M 5.53% Shyft Group Buy -14.36% $40.59M 0.87% Manitowoc Co Neutral -6.75% $99.70M 0.27%

Key Takeaway:

Wabash National ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Wabash National's Background

Wabash National Corp operates as the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries. The company's mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from the first to the final mile. It designs and manufactures a diverse variety of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food-grade processing equipment.

Financial Insights: Wabash National

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Wabash National faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -19.81% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Wabash National's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wabash National's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wabash National's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.13% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Wabash National's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.74.

To track all earnings releases for Wabash National visit their earnings calendar on our site.

