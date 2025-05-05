Preview: Viant Technology's Earnings

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Viant Technology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00.

Viant Technology bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 28.51% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Viant Technology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.05 0.01 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.15 0.15 0.08 0.02 Price Change % -28.999999999999996% 22.0% -0.0% -8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Viant Technology were trading at $14.54 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Viant Technology

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Viant Technology.

Analysts have given Viant Technology a total of 8 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $22.0, indicating a potential 51.31% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CS Disco, 8x8 and ON24, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CS Disco, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, suggesting a potential 44.98% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for 8x8, with an average 1-year price target of $2.43, suggesting a potential 83.29% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ON24, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 58.73% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for CS Disco, 8x8 and ON24, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Viant Technology Buy 39.82% $42.49M 3.08% CS Disco Buy 3.52% $27.46M -16.01% 8x8 Underperform -1.17% $121.08M 2.71% ON24 Neutral -6.75% $27.33M -5.47%

Key Takeaway:

Viant Technology ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Viant Technology is positioned at the top compared to its peers in this analysis.

Delving into Viant Technology's Background

Viant Technology Inc is an advertising software company. The software enables the programmatic purchase of advertising, which is the electronification of the advertising buying process. It operates a cloud-based demand side platform ("DSP") that is used by marketers and its advertising agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of its advertising across channels, including connected TV (CTV), streaming audio, digital out-of-home, mobile and desktop.

Viant Technology: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Viant Technology displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 39.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viant Technology's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Viant Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

To track all earnings releases for Viant Technology visit their earnings calendar on our site.

