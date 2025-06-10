A Preview Of Vera Bradley's Earnings

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-06-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Vera Bradley to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

Anticipation surrounds Vera Bradley's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.37, leading to a 3.04% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Vera Bradley's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.06 0.16 0 EPS Actual -0.30 -0.27 0.13 -0.21 Price Change % -3.0% -7.000000000000001% 4.0% -3.0%

Performance of Vera Bradley Shares

Shares of Vera Bradley were trading at $2.58 as of June 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 59.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Vera Bradley

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Vera Bradley.

The consensus rating for Vera Bradley is Buy, derived from 5 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $4.0 implies a potential 55.04% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Vince Holding, Superior Gr of Cos and Lakeland Industries, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Vince Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential 106.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Superior Gr of Cos, with an average 1-year price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential 568.6% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lakeland Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential 894.96% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Vince Holding, Superior Gr of Cos and Lakeland Industries are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vera Bradley Buy -24.99% $44.96M -23.25% Vince Holding Buy 6.16% $40.08M -57.34% Superior Gr of Cos Outperform -1.26% $50.44M -0.39% Lakeland Industries Buy 49.26% $18.69M -13.59%

Key Takeaway:

Vera Bradley ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity, showcasing a stronger profitability metric. Overall, the company's performance is mixed when compared to its peers in the analysis.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Inc designs women's handbags, travel items, and accessories. Each category comprises a substantial component of total sales, with the bags category comprising the majority of the company's sales are made directly to customers through Vera Bradley's retail stores and e-commerce sites. The company also has a substantial wholesale business selling to specialty retail and department stores. Almost all company sales are in the United States. Vera Bradley uses third-party manufacturers in Asia to produce its products, and the company distributes the products through its distribution center in Indiana. The Company has three reportable segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The majority of revenue is from the Vera Bradley Direct segment.

Vera Bradley: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Vera Bradley's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -24.99%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vera Bradley's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -46.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -23.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vera Bradley's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vera Bradley's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.5.

