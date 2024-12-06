Preview: Vail Resorts's Earnings

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-12-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Vail Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.52.

Vail Resorts bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.42, leading to a 3.91% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Vail Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -4.25 10.02 5.98 -4.52 EPS Actual -4.67 9.54 5.76 -4.60 Price Change % -4.0% -10.0% 1.0% 4.0%

Analyst Opinions on Vail Resorts

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts has received a total of 7 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $190.71, the consensus suggests a potential 0.25% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Life Time Group Hldgs, Dave & Buster's Enter and RCI Hospitality Hldgs, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Life Time Group Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, indicating a potential 85.35% downside. Dave & Buster's Enter is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $55.25, indicating a potential 71.1% downside. For RCI Hospitality Hldgs, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $98.0, indicating a potential 48.74% downside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Life Time Group Hldgs, Dave & Buster's Enter and RCI Hospitality Hldgs, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vail Resorts Neutral -1.62% $-20.48M -20.31% Life Time Group Hldgs Neutral 18.47% $322.10M 1.68% Dave & Buster's Enter Buy 2.77% $475.30M 13.97% RCI Hospitality Hldgs Buy -1.14% $44.68M -1.88%

Key Takeaway:

Vail Resorts ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering Vail Resorts: A Closer Look

Vail Resorts Inc Bhd is a resorts and casinos company that operates mountain resorts and ski areas. The company has three business segments that include Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates numerous ski resort properties that offer a variety of winter and summer activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, hiking, and mountain biking. The Lodging segment owns and operates hotels and condominiums. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and leases real estate, typically near its other properties. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue within the United States.

Breaking Down Vail Resorts's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Vail Resorts's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.62%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vail Resorts's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -66.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vail Resorts's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -20.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vail Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.21. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Vail Resorts visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.