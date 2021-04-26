PREVIEW-Vaccines, management in focus as GSK, AstraZeneca report

By Pushkala Aripaka

April 26 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.L and AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L publish quarterly results this week, with Britain's two biggest drugmakers both facing pressure from different quarters.

AstraZeneca was one of the leaders in the global race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine but has faced a series of controversies.

GSK has fallen behind in the vaccines race and will be certain to face questions about its broader strategy after a report that U.S. activist investor Elliott had built up a multi-billion pound stake.

GSK reports on Wednesday, with AstraZeneca due on Friday.

VACCINE FOCUS

AstraZeneca will for the first time break out sales from its coronavirus vaccine, Vaxzevria, which it is working on with Oxford University.

Use began early this year, and AstraZeneca has said it will not profit from the vaccine while COVID-19 is being treated as a pandemic.

Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N last week reported $100 million in sales for its shot.

The two vaccines are embroiled in controversies over possible links to rare blood clots. For AstraZeneca, these events add to a list of problems that have dogged its shot, including doubts over dosing, manufacturing delays and supply cuts.

"Despite vaccine headwinds and headlines, (AstraZeneca) remains a top pick," Leerink analysts said in a note.

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot and his management's updates on production and safety will overshadow financial results, which are seen beating expectations on wide offerings and a boost from divestments, JPMorgan analysts said.

For its part, GSK, the world's biggest vaccines maker by sales, has focused on supplying its vaccine booster to other COVID-19 shot developers and helping to produce their jabs. Rather than making its own coronavirus vaccine, it is also working on potential treatments.

Updates on GSK's efforts with French partner Sanofi SASY.PA are highly anticipated, after the duo suffered setbacks, delaying their potential vaccine's launch.

CORE BUSINESS

AstraZeneca has said it expects 2021 revenue to rise by a low teens percentage and core earnings to grow to $4.75- $5.00 per share.

GSK has predicted earnings will fall by mid-to-high single digits this year.

This time last year, AstraZeneca and GSK's first quarters benefited from stockpiling.

Updates on AstraZeneca's $39 billion buyout of Alexion, announced in December, will also be sought, as will details on anaemia treatment roxadustat which is under regulatory review for broader use.

GSK has warned of a lower dividend after it splits up next year into two separate companies, one focusing on pharmaceuticals and another on consumer products.

The separation was spearheaded by boss Emma Walmsley to simplify operations. A former head of GSK's consumer business, Walmsley took the top job in 2017 despite some investor pressure to name an outsider to the role.

Shareholder pressure may increase with the involvement of Elliott. Barclays analysts said in a note that since a split is under way, it was "unclear what incremental steps Elliott may want".

FORECASTS VS EXPECTATIONS

COMPANY

PERIOD

FORECAST

ANALYST EXPECTATIONS

REPORTING

GSK

Q1

N/A

7.83 BLN POUNDS TURNOVER, EPS 21.9 PENCE (COMPANY COMPILED)

APRIL 28

ASTRAZENECA

Q1

N/A

$7.01 BLN SALES, EPS $1.48 (REFINITIV EIKON)

APRIL 30

GSK

FY

EARNINGS TO FALL BY MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS

33.58 BLN POUNDS TURNOVER, EPS 100.5 PENCE (COMPANY COMPILED)

N/A

ASTRAZENECA

FY

REVENUE TO RISE BY A LOW TEENS PERCENTAGE, EPS OF $4.75 TO $5.00

$31.16 BLN SALES, EPS $5.10 (REFINITIV EIKON)

N/A

