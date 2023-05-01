PREVIEW-US debt-ceiling uncertainty looms over Treasury refunding plans

By Karen Brettell

April 28 (Reuters) - Uncertainty around when Congress may raise the U.S. debt ceiling is likely to hinder the Treasury Department from making large changes in how it will fund itself in the third quarter when it announces its plans next week, but markets could face new volatility if it warns of the potential to run out of cash soon.

The Treasury is viewed as most likely to hit the debt limit in late July or August, and could also warn that earlier is possible, as it urges Congress to act to avoid a calamitous default.

“There’s incentives for them to lean more conservative in terms of their guidance” to encourage Congress to raise the debt ceiling before its too late, said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York,

The Treasury on Monday will give its general borrowing estimate for the coming quarter and on Wednesday will provide more details on specific debt issuance and some discussion around refinancing topics.

Jan Nevruzi, U.S. rates strategist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut, said the Treasury is unlikely to specify exactly when it expects to run out of funds, but it could give "different hints of how they see the government spending evolving.”

This could include new estimates or indicating that they expect a lower ending cash balance in the coming quarter, he said.

The government could also indicate plans to increase issuance of Treasury bills once the debt ceiling is raised, which would provide some relief to investors struggling with a dearth of safe options to park cash.

The Treasury has been cutting issuance of Treasury bills as it bumps up against the debt limit. Investors have also been crowding into shorter-dated bills and shunning others that come due in July and August as they try to avoid any bills maturing when the risk of default is the highest.

TREASURY BUYBACKS ON THEIR WAY?

The Treasury may also give new guidance on whether it is likely to undertake buybacks of its outstanding securities, after asking dealers about the option for a second time, following a presentation by the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee (TBAC) on the topic in February.

“I do think the fact that they’ve asked so consistently about it means that they are very seriously considering it,” said Ben Jeffery, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The Treasury could enhance market liquidity by buying back older issues that trade less frequently and increasing issuance of more popular recently issued debt. Market liquidity was a pressing concern when the Treasury first raised the prospect of buybacks in a dealer survey in October.

However, “with the Fed now basically reaching its cycle peak, liquidity has improved… so the case for buybacks perhaps has fallen a little bit,” said Nevruzi.

Buybacks could also be used for debt management purposes, such as through smoothing payments across months when they might otherwise be very uneven. But designing a program is complex and requires substantial further analysis, TBAC said.

Any uncertainty over what issues the Treasury will buy could also make it difficult to trade certain bonds, while banks and investors may also try to game purchases for profit, Simons said, adding that this is like opening "Pandora's box."

“It is diametrically opposed to the idea of being regular and predictable.”

(Reporting by Karen Brettell in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)

