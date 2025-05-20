A Preview Of Urban Outfitters's Earnings

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Urban Outfitters will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82.

Investors in Urban Outfitters are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 8.18% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Urban Outfitters's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.95 0.85 1 0.51 EPS Actual 1.04 1.10 1.24 0.69 Price Change % 8.0% 18.0% -10.0% -5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters were trading at $61.42 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 56.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Urban Outfitters

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Urban Outfitters.

Analysts have given Urban Outfitters a total of 14 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $59.93, indicating a potential 2.43% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Boot Barn Holdings, Abercrombie & Fitch and Foot Locker, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Boot Barn Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $166.3, suggesting a potential 170.76% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Abercrombie & Fitch, with an average 1-year price target of $134.33, suggesting a potential 118.71% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Foot Locker, with an average 1-year price target of $20.14, suggesting a potential 67.21% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Boot Barn Holdings, Abercrombie & Fitch and Foot Locker are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Urban Outfitters Neutral 10.09% $527.68M 4.99% Boot Barn Holdings Outperform 16.81% $168.56M 3.38% Abercrombie & Fitch Buy 9.09% $974.01M 14.50% Foot Locker Neutral -5.70% $668M 1.70%

Key Takeaway:

Urban Outfitters ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the top for return on equity.

Discovering Urban Outfitters: A Closer Look

Founded in 1970, Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 700 stores and e-commerce in the United States, which accounts for about 87% of sales, and other regions. Its retail nameplates are Urban Outfitters (23% of fiscal 2025 sales), Free People/Movement (26%), and Anthropologie (44%). Retail accounted for 88% of fiscal 2025 revenue, but Urban Outfitters also sells products through a wholesale operation, owns some restaurants, and operates a fast-growing clothing rental and resale business called Nuuly (7% of sales). Urban Outfitters primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as apparel (66% of sales), home goods (16% of sales), accessories (13% of sales), and more.

Urban Outfitters: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Urban Outfitters displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Urban Outfitters's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.35%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Urban Outfitters's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Urban Outfitters's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.67%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Urban Outfitters adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Urban Outfitters visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for URBN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for URBN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.