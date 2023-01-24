PREVIEW-Tennis-Anyone but Djokovic: Rublev targets first Grand Slam semi-final

By contrast, fifth seed Rublev pipped Rune courtesy of a net cord on match point, having rallied from the brink before securing a 6-3 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6 (11-9) win. He acknowledged that luck would not cut it against Djokovic.

"The only chance I have is if I play my best tennis, just fight for every ball, and that's it. That's the only chance," Rublev told reporters later.

Djokovic has been thriving on his return to Melbourne, a year after his shock deportation, and appears to have overcome the hamstring injury that looked the biggest hurdle in his quest for a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title.

"He's an established top-five, top-10 player already for a few years," Djokovic said of Rublev, who has now reached a Grand Slam quarter-final seven times but never cracked the final four.

"Incredible firepower, especially from the serve and forehand corner. Just a very explosive player – little bit like De Minaur, so hopefully the result will be the same."

The other men's match on Wednesday features unseeded Americans Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul, with both reaching their first Grand Slam quarter-final to continue the success of the U.S. men this year.

The surprise matchup between Shelton, 20, and Paul, 25, will be the first Slam quarter-final between two American men since 2007, when Andy Roddick beat Mardy Fish in the Australian Open, and will assure the U.S. of its first men's semi-finalist in Melbourne since Roddick in 2009.

There is also a fresh face in the women's draw, with Poland's Magda Linette playing in her first major quarter-final aged 30 and taking on former world number one Karolina Pliskova.

Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka has yet to drop a set in 2023 and will aim to reach her first Australian Open semi-final when she faces unseeded Croatian Donna Vekic.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((hritika.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.