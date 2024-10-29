A Preview Of Teladoc Health's Earnings

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Teladoc Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.27.

Investors in Teladoc Health are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.91% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Teladoc Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.46 -0.21 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.49 -0.17 -0.35 Price Change % -9.0% -2.0% -24.0% -4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health were trading at $9.18 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Teladoc Health

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Teladoc Health.

The consensus rating for Teladoc Health is Neutral, based on 15 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $10.47, there's a potential 14.05% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Certara, Schrodinger and Phreesia, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Certara is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, indicating a potential 74.29% upside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Schrodinger, with an average 1-year price target of $27.5, suggesting a potential 199.56% upside. For Phreesia, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $29.4, indicating a potential 220.26% upside. Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Certara, Schrodinger and Phreesia, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Teladoc Health Neutral -1.53% $454.38M -44.19% Certara Neutral 3.17% $53.50M -1.20% Schrodinger Neutral 34.51% $31.34M -10.94% Phreesia Buy 18.97% $69.30M -7.15%

Key Takeaway:

Teladoc Health ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity. The company's performance is below average compared to its peers in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but it is relatively better in terms of Return on Equity.

Get to Know Teladoc Health Better

Teladoc Health is a virtual health provider with a telehealth platform delivering on-demand healthcare via mobile devices, the internet, video, and phone. It also offers remote patient monitoring programs for chronic care management. It operates in Teladoc two segments Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The majority of its revenue generated from access fees on a subscription basis (per member, per month). The balance comes from visit fees and equipment rental and sales to hospital systems. Since inception, Teladoc has partnered with employers, health plans, and health systems to offer network access to their members; it has also started to market directly to consumers while expanding its service portfolio.

Financial Insights: Teladoc Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Teladoc Health's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.53% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -130.39%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teladoc Health's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -44.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teladoc Health's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -21.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, Teladoc Health faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Teladoc Health visit their earnings calendar on our site.

