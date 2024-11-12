Preview: Taysha Gene Therapies's Earnings

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Taysha Gene Therapies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Investors in Taysha Gene Therapies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 11.76% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Taysha Gene Therapies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.11 -0.11 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.10 0.92 -0.93 Price Change % 12.0% 21.0% 32.0% 26.0%

Market Performance of Taysha Gene Therapies's Stock

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies were trading at $1.63 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Taysha Gene Therapies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Taysha Gene Therapies.

Analysts have provided Taysha Gene Therapies with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $6.0, suggesting a potential 268.1% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Sage Therapeutics, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Sage Therapeutics, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sage Therapeutics Neutral 337.08% $6.59M -15.86%

Key Takeaway:

Taysha Gene Therapies ranks in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it outperforms in terms of return on equity, positioning itself at the top among the group.

All You Need to Know About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is a patient-centric gene therapy company to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations. The company develops and commercializes transformative gene therapy treatments. Its product pipeline includes TSHA-102 which is a is a self-complementary intrathecally delivered AAV9 gene transfer therapy in clinical evaluation for Rett syndrome.

A Deep Dive into Taysha Gene Therapies's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Taysha Gene Therapies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -53.57%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Taysha Gene Therapies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1882.01%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Taysha Gene Therapies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -25.72% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -11.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Taysha Gene Therapies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.53, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Taysha Gene Therapies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

