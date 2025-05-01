A Preview Of T. Rowe Price Gr's Earnings

T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34.

Anticipation surrounds T. Rowe Price Gr's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.08, leading to a 0.67% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at T. Rowe Price Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.20 2.33 2.27 2.04 EPS Actual 2.12 2.57 2.26 2.38 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% -3.0% 5.0%

Performance of T. Rowe Price Gr Shares

Shares of T. Rowe Price Gr were trading at $88.55 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on T. Rowe Price Gr

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on T. Rowe Price Gr.

With 14 analyst ratings, T. Rowe Price Gr has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $96.14, indicating a potential 8.57% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Blue Owl Capital, Franklin Resources and SEI Investments, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Blue Owl Capital, with an average 1-year price target of $24.9, suggesting a potential 71.88% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Franklin Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $19.62, suggesting a potential 77.84% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SEI Investments, with an average 1-year price target of $79.5, suggesting a potential 10.22% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Blue Owl Capital, Franklin Resources and SEI Investments, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity T. Rowe Price Group Neutral 11.11% $947.60M 4.16% Blue Owl Capital Outperform 27.80% $336.88M 1.00% Franklin Resources Neutral 13.08% $1.83B 1.19% SEI Investments Neutral 7.77% $303.95M 6.72%

Key Takeaway:

T. Rowe Price Gr ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It ranks at the top for gross profit. It ranks in the middle for return on equity.

About T. Rowe Price Gr

T. Rowe Price provides asset-management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load us and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of October 2024, the firm had $1.607 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (51%), balanced (34%), fixed-income and money market (12%), and alternative (3%) offerings. Approximately two thirds of managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a us-based asset manager, deriving less than 10% of its AUM from overseas.

T. Rowe Price Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: T. Rowe Price Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.11%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: T. Rowe Price Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.47%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): T. Rowe Price Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): T. Rowe Price Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.15%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: T. Rowe Price Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for T. Rowe Price Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for TROW

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Underweight Underweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Underweight Underweight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

